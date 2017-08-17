Weather

Weather for Donegal, Thursday, August 17th, 2017

Some sunshine and scattered showers today, though a generally bright day is forecast. But showers are expected to grow heavy at times in the afternoon and evening, with a risk of thunder. High temperatures about 17 degrees in mostly moderate though occasionally fresh and gusty winds.

Further showers tonight, some of them heavy with a risk of thunder. Low temperatures of 10 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh winds.