Weather for Donegal, Thursday, August 17th, 2017
Some sunshine and scattered showers today, though a generally bright day is forecast. But showers are expected to grow heavy at times in the afternoon and evening, with a risk of thunder. High temperatures about 17 degrees in mostly moderate though occasionally fresh and gusty winds.
Further showers tonight, some of them heavy with a risk of thunder. Low temperatures of 10 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh winds.
