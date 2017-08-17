Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, August 17th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joseph (Joe) Hughes, Drumgowan, Donegal town

- Cyril O’Boyle, Breenagh, Glenswilly

- Dympna Fox, Fanad, Meath and Drumcondra

- Eamon Doherty, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon

- Daniel McNulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar

- Bridget Ross Redcastle, Donegal

- Margaret (Maggie) Deane, Ardnagasson, Donegal town

Joseph (Joe) Hughes, Drumgowan, Donegal town

The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Joseph (Joe) Hughes, Drumgowan, Donegal town.

His remains will repose at his home today, Thursday, August 17th, from 5pm.

Funeral leaving his home at 10.15am on Saturday, August 19th, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Donegal town, with interment afterwards in the Abbey cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the oncology unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time from 11 pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral.

Cyril O’Boyle, Breenagh, Glenswilly

The death has taken place of Cyril O’Boyle, Breenagh, Glenswilly.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest took place yesterday, Wednesday evening, August 16th, to his late residence.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon tomorrow, Friday, 18th August, in St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly with burial afterwards in Killpheak Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Dympna Fox, Fanad, Meath and Drumcondra

The death has taken of Dympna Fox, Fanad; Athboy, Meath and Drumcondra, Dublin.

Remains reposing at Aras Ui Dhonaill Nursing Home, Milford, today, Thursday, from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday in St. James' Church, Athboy at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eamon Doherty, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Eamon Doherty, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon, retired staff member of McCafferty's Quarry, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his late residence today, Thursday, from 11am to 9pm.

Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday at 12 noon with interment in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the NorthWest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Daniel (Danny) McNulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Danny Mc Nulty in his 92nd year.

His remains will repose at his home from 6pm on Tuesday, August 15th, until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home at 10.30am today, Thursday, August 17th, for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pmto 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Bridget Ross, Redcastle

The death has taken place of Bridget Ross, Redcastle.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal on Thursday, 17th August, at 10.30am to St. Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Carndonagh Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Margaret (Maggie) Deane, Ardnagasson, Donegal town

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Deane, late of Ardnagasson, Donegal town.

Reposing at the family home, Ardnagasson from 11am until 10pm.

Removal today, Thursday, at 1.30pm to Laghey Parish Church of Ireland for 2pm funeral service followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Laghey Parish Church. A one-way system will operate from Cully crossroads to the Leghowney Road at Copany.

