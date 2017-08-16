Death notices
Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, August 16th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Dympna Fox, Fanad,
- Eamon Doherty, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon
- Daniel McNulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar
- Bridget Ross Redcastle, Donegal
- Margaret (Maggie) Deane, Ardnagasson, Donegal Town
The death has taken of Dympna Fox, Fanad; Athboy, Meath and Drumcondra, Dublin remains Reposing at Aras Ui Dhonaill Nursing Home, Milford, on Thursday, from
Funeral Mass on Friday in St. James' Church, Athboy at 12 noon with burial
Eamon Doherty, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of Eamon Doherty, Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon.
Reposing at his late residence on Thursday from 11 o'clock to 9 o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Friday at 12 noon with interment in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the NorthWest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.
House private to
Daniel (Danny) McNulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar
The death has taken place of Danny Mc Nulty in his 92nd year. Much loved brother of Agnes and the late Johnny, Paddy, Seamus,
His remains will repose at his home from
Bridget Ross, Redcastle
The death has taken place of Bridget Ross, Redcastle
Remains
Margaret (Maggie) Deane, Ardnagasson, Donegal Town
The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Deane, late of Ardnagasson, Donegal Town. Reposing at the family home, Ardnagasson from
