Donegal principals pleased with Leaving Certificate results

More than 2,280 Donegal students received their Leaving Certificate results today at secondary schools and education centres across the county .

The 2,285 Donegal students who received their results today are among 58,500 students nationally who sat Leaving Certificate exams this year.

The new grading and CAO points system introduced this year saw an increase nationally in higher level papers in almost all subjects. This year, for the first time, points were available for a grade between 30 and 49. The new system also replaced As and Bs with eight grades at higher and ordinary level.

Donegal principals the Democrat contacted yesterday were very pleased with the results at their schools.

“There were lots of smiling faces around here today,” Chris Darby, principal of St. Eunan’s College in Letterkenny, said. “Overall we would have thought the results were very good.”

St. Eunan’s saw 149 students sit Leaving Certificate examinations this year.

Mr. Darby said the school had been encouraging students to take honours math and there was a big increase in the numbers this year.

“It paid off for them,” Mr. Darby said, saying many St. Eunan’s students earned bonus points in honours maths. “We’re very happy with the results there,” he said.

Séamus Ó Briain, principal of Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair, said, “We were absolutely delighted with the results here today. The students were delighted, and their parents as well, with the grades they received.”

Mr Ó Briain said the Irish results were outstanding at the school, with more than 60 per cent of students achieving higher level H1 or H1 grades. Sixty-five students at the pobalscoil sat the Leaving Certificate at the pobalscoil and one student sat the Leaving Certificate applied, earning a distinction in that examination.

“They were very, very good results overall,” Mr. Ó Briain said.

John Gorman, principal of Rosses Community School in Dungloe, said they were very pleased with the results. “The results are very strong again this year,” he said.

There were 87 Rosses Community School students sitting this year’s Leaving Certificate examination and at least 75 per cent saw results over 300.

“We have a lovely cohort of students,” Mr. Gorman said. “Academically they’re strong, but they’re strong as people and they’re leaving as happy people.

“It’s a success that isn’t quite measured, but it’s hugely important,” he said.

Principal of Maghe Éne College in Bundoran, Pat Tighe, said the school was delighted with the results. A number of students had surpassed 500 points out of the 59 that sat the exams and there were several H1 grades (90 to 100 per cent) in different subjects.

“We have had several breaking 500 points, so that is good,” Mr Tighe said. “Maths and science were particularly very, very good. Now people are wondering that because of the new points system will they get the offers they want. Now we are just looking forward to Monday to see how that will transfer into course offers. Monday is actually a bigger day, but based on last year the vast majority will get their first choice.”

Alan Thompson, principal at Finn Valley College in Stranorlar, said all students reported they were happy with what they had achieved. “On behalf of the school I want to congratulate them and wish them well. We feel the students got what they deserved.”

At the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal town, where 120 students sat the exams, Geraldine Diver, principal, said the school was delighted with the results and the students were very happy.

“The new points system does not seem to have presented any upsets at any level. In general students parents and staff are delighted at their results,” she said. “They were excellent results and we are very happy. There does not seem to be any issue around any particular subject area this year.”

Though results were available yesterday afternoon online, principals said the vast majority of students still come to the school to receive their results.

“Ninety per cent of them still come in, and they’re here on the doorstep at 9 o’clock,” Mr. Gorman at Rosses Community School said.