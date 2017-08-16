News
Donegal principals pleased with Leaving Certificate results
More than 2,280 Donegal students received their Leaving Certificate results today.
Leaving Certificate students Nicole Cleary and Ruth O'Doherty from Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, checking their results on Wednesday morning. Photo Thomas Gallagher
More than 2,280 Donegal students received their Leaving Certificate results today at secondary schools and education
The 2,285 Donegal students who received their results today are among 58,500 students nationally who sat Leaving Certificate exams this year.
The new grading and CAO points system introduced this year saw an increase nationally in higher level papers in almost all subjects. This year, for the first time, points were available for a grade between 30 and 49. The new system also replaced As and Bs with eight grades at higher and ordinary level.
Donegal principals the Democrat contacted yesterday were very pleased with the results at their schools.
“There were lots of smiling faces around here today,” Chris Darby, principal of St. Eunan’s College in Letterkenny, said. “Overall we would have thought the results were very good.”
St. Eunan’s saw 149 students sit Leaving Certificate examinations this year.
Mr. Darby said the school had been encouraging students to take
“It paid off for them,” Mr. Darby said, saying many St. Eunan’s students earned bonus points in
Séamus Ó Briain,
“They were very, very good results overall,” Mr. Ó Briain said.
John Gorman,
There were 87 Rosses Community School students sitting this year’s Leaving Certificate examination and at least 75 per cent saw results over 300.
“We have a lovely cohort of students,” Mr. Gorman said. “Academically they’re strong, but they’re strong as people and they’re leaving as happy people.
“It’s a success that isn’t quite measured, but it’s hugely important,” he said.
“We have had several breaking 500 points, so that is good,”
Alan Thompson,
At the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal town, where 120 students sat the exams, Geraldine Diver, principal, said the school was delighted with the results and the students were very happy.
“The new points system does not seem to have presented any upsets at any level. In general students parents and staff are delighted
Though results were available yesterday afternoon online, principals said the vast majority of students still come to the school to receive their results.
“Ninety per cent of them still come in, and they’re here on the doorstep at 9 o’clock,” Mr. Gorman at Rosses Community School said.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on