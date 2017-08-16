2,285 pupils from Donegal getting their results this morning

Most of the 2,285 pupils from across Donegal who sat their Leaving Cert in June are making their way to their local schools this morning to pick up their results. Results will also be available online today from 12 noon.

It's a nervous time for many with more than 58,000 students nationally getting their results.

There's a new grading system, the A1, A2 system being replaced by H1 and O1 grades for Higher and Ordinary level grades. The new grading system is being applied to all subjects this year – reducing to eight the number of grades available at each level.