Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, August 15th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Daniel McNulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar
- Bridget Ross Redcastle, Donegal
Daniel (Danny) McNulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar
The death has taken place of Danny Mc Nulty in his 92nd year. Much loved brother of Agnes and the late Johnny, Paddy, Seamus,
His remains will repose at his home from
Bridget Ross, Redcastle
The death has taken place of Bridget Ross, Redcastle
Removal at
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on