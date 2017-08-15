Search for BMW that rammed Donegal Garda car continues

Gardaí are continuing to search for a Northern Ireland registered BMW car which rammed a Garda patrol car in Donegal at the weekend.

Milford gardaí have been liaising with the PSNI in Derry about the silver 5 Series BMW which rammed a Garda car near Milford at around 9pm on Saturday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the ramming incident which caused extensive damage to the Milford patrol car.

Gardaí were responding to numerous reports of dangerous driving by the occupants of this car between Newtowncunningham, Letterkenny, Ramelton and Milford.

The silver BMW was travelling from Ramelton towards Milford when it intentionally collided with the Milford Patrol Car. It failed to remain at the scene. The collision occurred at Maherdrummond, MIlford , which is better known as Mc Adoos Corner.

Inquiries carried out suggest the car had northern plates with possibly a partial registration number ‘LEZ...’.

At least two men were on board and it is believed the driver wore what looked like a cowboy hat.

There may be damage caused to the driver’s side of the BMW.

Superintendent David Kelly appealed again today for assistance.

“We are continuing to search for the car and the appeal still stands. Any information from the public will be greatly appreciated. It could have been a very serious incident,” he said.