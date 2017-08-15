Search for BMW that rammed Donegal Garda car continues
Ramming incident caused extensive damage to the Milford patrol car
Gardaí are continuing to search for a Northern Ireland registered BMW car which rammed a Garda patrol car in Donegal at the weekend.
Milford gardaí have been liaising with the PSNI in Derry about the silver 5 Series BMW which rammed a Garda car near Milford at around
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the ramming incident which caused extensive damage to the Milford patrol car.
Gardaí were responding to numerous reports of dangerous driving by the occupants of this car between Newtowncunningham, Letterkenny,
The silver BMW was
Inquiries carried out
At least two men were on board and it is believed the driver wore what looked like a cowboy hat.
There may be damage caused to the driver’s side of the BMW.
Superintendent David Kelly appealed again today for assistance.
“We are continuing to search for the car and the appeal still stands. Any information from the public will be greatly appreciated. It could have been a very serious incident,” he said.
Milford Gardaí can be contacted on the landline 0749153048 or the public can contact
