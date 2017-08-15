Donegal Leaving Cert students given advice on how to party safely

Donegal-based charity The Alcohol Forum has produced a flyer for students with reminders of simple things they can do to party safely following their exam results.

Leaving Certificate results come out tomorrow and young people, their parents and pubs, clubs and off licences are being advised on simple things they can do to reduce the risks to health and wellbeing that come with alcohol.

The key message from the Alcohol Forum includes partying safely by knowing what you’re drinking and how it will affect you, including non-alcoholic drinks throughout your evening, knowing what to do if someone takes too much alcohol and making a plan to get home safely.

The one-page flyer reinforces general advice to stick with friends and keep an eye on your drinks, but goes further with tips on how to reduce your risk from alcohol harm, especially if going to pre-parties.

CEO of Alcohol Forum, Kieran Doherty said it is important for parents to talk to their children about alcohol.

“If your son or daughter is celebrating Leaving Cert Results this week, whether they drink or not, it is likely they will be around people who are drinking,” he said.

“It’s important to talk to them about their plans for the day and evening and listen to any worries they might have. One of the most useful things parents can do is reassure their son or daughter that it’s ok not to drink, and if they do drink, to know their limits and to stop drinking if they feel drunk. After that, help them out with their plan and be sure they know that in an emergency they can call you, no matter what.” In recent years, pre-parties have become increasingly popular. Parents are potentially in a position where they are unclear about their responsibilities.”

Mr Doherty said licenced premises and their staff have a particular set of responsibilities.