A body has been recovered during the search for a Canadian diver missing off the north coast of Donegal.

The body was recovered at around 7pm on Monday by divers searching about 20 miles off Fanad Head.

The diver was one of a group who set out from Downings pier on Saturday morning to take part in a 65-metre dive on a World War II wreck about 17 miles off the coast.

The alarm was raised at 4pm on Saturday and a search was launched involving the Sligo-based 118 helicopter, Lough Swilly lifeboat, and up to four local boats.

Dives started on Sunday and continued on Monday after searchers were satisfied the diver was not on the surface.