The weather in Donegal - Tuesday, August 15th

Today will see bright or sunny spells but there will be scattered showers also. Some will be heavy, but they'll largely die out this evening.

Maximum temperatures 16 to 17 Celsius, in mostly moderate west to southwest breezes.

Tonight will be dry at first, with clear spells, but outbreaks of rain will extend gradually from the Atlantic, reaching most parts by morning.

Hill and coastal fog will develop also. Becoming windy with strengthening south to southeast winds developing. Minimum temperatures 10 to 11 Celsius.