Death notices
Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, August 15th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Daniel McNulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar
- Nan Brennan, Criterion Bar, Main Street Bundoran
- Patrick (Miller) McLoughlin, Linsfort, Buncrana
- Isobel McConnell, née Carlin, Drumay and Leitrim, Newtowncunningham
Daniel (Danny)
The death has taken place of Danny Mc Nulty in his 92nd year. Much loved brother of Agnes and the late Johnny, Paddy, Seamus,
His remains will repose at his home from
Nan Brennan, Criterion Bar, Main Street Bundoran
The death has occurred at her residence
Reposing at her late residence, leaving at 6.30pm to the Church of the Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for
Funeral on Tuesday at 12 noon, with burial
Patrick (Miller) McLoughlin, Linsfort, Buncrana
The death has occurred of Patrick (Miller) McLoughlin, Linsfort, Buncrana.
Reposing at his late residence. Removal at 10.20am Tuesday, August 15th, for
Isobel McConnell, née Carlin, Drumay, Leitrim, and Newtowncunningham
The death has taken place of Isobel McConnell, née Carlin, formerly of Drumay,
