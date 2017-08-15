Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, August 15th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Daniel McNulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar

- Nan Brennan, Criterion Bar, Main Street Bundoran

- Patrick (Miller) McLoughlin, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Isobel McConnell, née Carlin, Drumay and Leitrim, Newtowncunningham

Daniel (Danny) McNulty,Mullindrait , Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Danny Mc Nulty in his 92nd year. Much loved brother of Agnes and the late Johnny, Paddy, Seamus, Noel and Katie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at his home from 6pm on Tuesday, August 15th, until rosary at 10pm . Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, August 17th, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Nan Brennan, Criterion Bar, Main Street Bundoran

The death has occurred at her residence of Nan Brennan, Criterion Bar, Main Street, Bundoran.

Reposing at her late residence, leaving at 6.30pm to the Church of the Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for 7pm.

Funeral on Tuesday at 12 noon, with burial to Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. No flowers please, donations to the Church Renovation Fund, Bundoran care of Conlon & Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran.

Patrick (Miller) McLoughlin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Patrick (Miller) McLoughlin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal at 10.20am Tuesday, August 15th, for 11am Mass in the Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

Isobel McConnell, née Carlin, Drumay, Leitrim, and Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Isobel McConnell, née Carlin, formerly of Drumay, Leitrim and Newtowncunningham. Reposing at the residence of her daughter Noleen Wray, Lower Alp, Doneyloop, Castlefin. Funeral Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham at 11am , Tuesday, August 15th, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations to Lifford Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.