Donegal band Little Hours to play Tuesday night gig in their local hall

Having recently received recognition from superstar Elton John, Killybegs duo Little Hours aren't getting carried away with the acclaim and will play a unique gig on Tuesday night in their home town at the local Forester's Hall.

Ryan McCloskey and John Doherty are performing to help raise much needed funds for the development of the hall and there's huge local interest in the show since tickets went on sale a week ago.

“Our background has definitely informed our songwriting. We grew up in the fishing village of Killybegs — surrounded by the sea. Everything we do goes back to that, " Ryan has stated in interviews.

The venue holds very happy memories for many of a different age to Ryan and John, but Tuesday's night's gig will give a new generation their own set of memories which is all part of the rich history of the famous hall. It promises to be a great night and well done to Little Hours for their support of their local home town.