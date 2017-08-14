Courts Service confirms there will be no public parking at new Letterkenny court house

The Department of Justice and Equality has confirmed that public parking will not be provided at the new court house in Letterkenny.

The decision not to provide parking for the public has been criticised .

The department has confirmed there will be no public parking following a letter from Donegal County Council asking the Courts Service to review the decision.

The letter from the council came following a motion by independent councillor Dessie Shiels.

The new courthouse is due to open before the end of the year.

The department said the Courts Service generally speaking “does not provide parking spaces for members of the public at courthouses”.

The department said the Courts Service is aware that there six public car parks containing 287 car park spaces in close proximity to the new courthouse.

Cllr Shiels said the response was “extremely disappointing and shows very little regard for persons who will have to attend at the new courthouse in the future”.He said he will be asking Donegal County Council, which owns the old courthouse, to formulate a plan for the proper maintenance of the building on an ongoing basis.

“It is important that the courthouse building is not just abandoned and allowed to fall into disrepair,” he said.