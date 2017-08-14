File being prepared on Donegal hit and run

Gardaí in Milford are preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions after an investigation into a hit and run incident in Port Salon earlier this month.

A woman who received head injuries in the incident in the early hours of Sunday, August 6th was released from hospital last week.

The 42-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at around 3am .

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene. The woman was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital with suspected head injuries but has since been released.

The vehicle involved has been located and has been technically examined by gardaí.

A spokesman at Milford Garda station said gardaí have identified the driver and a file will now be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.