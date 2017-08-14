Walker who died in Donegal mountains named

A post mortem examination has been carried out on the body of a man found during the search for a hillwalker in the Derryveagh Mountains.

The man has been named locally as Nigel Robinson who was in his early 60s and was from Nottingham in the UK. It is believed he also had a home in the Dungloe area.

Mr Robinson’s body was found at the base of a crag at 6.35 pm on Sunday.

It is believed that he died after suffering a fall.

A Garda spokesman said the results of the post mortem are being awaited.

The search had been launched on Saturday night after a car was located near Lough Barra on the outskirts of Glenveagh National Park, on the road between Churchill and Doochary.

The missing man was last seen on Thursday when he had spoken to locals outlining his plans to go walking in the Slieve Snacht area. However, he failed to return to his vehicle.

The search involved Donegal Mountain Rescue, Sligo-Leitrim Mountain Rescue and North West Mountain Rescue, as well as the Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter that was also in the area as part of a major sea search off Fanad Head for a missing diver.

Other mountain rescue teams were preparing to join the search on Monday.

Donegal Mountain Rescue said it deployed all available resources to the search including its mobile incident command unit.

The search was assisted by volunteers from the local community including a local family who had reported the man missing.

Donegal Mountain Rescue PRO Seán Carney thanked all ten mountain rescue units that responded to the call for assistance and to the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 and the local volunteers.

“A special thank you to the Gibbons family for their assistance, provision of refreshments and support during the last 24 hours,” he said.