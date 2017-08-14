18 patients waiting on beds at Letterkenny University Hospital today

18 patients were waiting on beds at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) this morning, according to figures released from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Six people were waiting on trolleys while twelve were waiting on wards.

No patients were waiting on beds at Sligo University Hospital this morning.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded today with 29 patients waiting on beds.

Nationally, 185 people were on trolleys throughout the country while 110 were waiting on wards.