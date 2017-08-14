Education
Helpline for Donegal students available on results day
The Freephone helpline offers confidential advice, information, and support
The 1800 265 165 Freephone helpline is open from 10am on results day.
A helpline for Donegal Leaving Certificate students will be open on results day.
The Exam Helpline 2017, provided by the National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCpp) and sponsored by Eeir, will open on Wednesday offering confidential advice, information, and support to Donegal students receiving their results.
The 1800 265 165 Freephone helpline is open from
The Helpline is sponsored by
Those seeking advice, information or reassurance can contact the Helpline on 1800 265 165 and speak to experienced guidance
In recent years calls to the Helpline have increased, which shows the need for the personal touch at the end of a phone line at what can be a highly
John Anslow, Head of Group Sponsorship at
Ross Mac Mahon, Communications Officer for the National Parents Council Post Primary stated that “The Helpline provides students and parents with live interactive one to one advice and guidance from professional
The opening hours of the Helpline are: Wednesday, 16th August: 10am-7pm; Thursday, 17th August: 10am-7pm; Friday, 18th August: 10am-1pm
Monday, 21st August: 8am-7pm; Tuesday, 22nd August: 8am-7pm; Wednesday, 23rd August: 8am-1pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on