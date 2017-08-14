Third dive due in search for diver missing off Donegal coast

The search for the Canadian diver missing off the north west coast of Donegal is to continue today.

A dive is to take place around midday following two dives that were conducted on Sunday.

The diver , who is believed to be in his 60s, was one of a group who set out from Downings pier on Saturday morning to take part in a 65-metre dive on a World War II wreck about 17 miles off Fanad Head.

The alarm was raised at around 4pm on Saturday and a search was launched involving the Sligo-based 118 helicopter, Lough Swilly lifeboat, and up to four local boats.

A spokesman at the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre at Malin Head said a dive boat operating out of Downings was assessing the weather conditions this morning before launching a dive at around 12.30pm.

Joe Joyce of Lough Swilly RNLI said the operation is now a recovery one and searchers are confident that the diver is not on the surface.

“We have gone out to support the divers who are hoping to do a couple of dives,” he said.