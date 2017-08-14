Third dive due in search for diver missing off Donegal coast
Canadian diver went missing off Fanad Head on Saturday
Lough Swilly RNLI is supporting divers searching for the missing Canadian diver.
The search for the Canadian diver missing off the north west coast of Donegal is to continue today.
A dive is to take place around midday following two dives that were conducted on Sunday.
The
The alarm was raised at around
A spokesman at the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre at Malin Head said a dive boat operating out of Downings was assessing the weather conditions this morning before launching a dive at around 12.30pm.
Joe Joyce of Lough Swilly RNLI said the operation is now a recovery one and searchers are confident that the
“We have gone out to support the divers who are hoping to do a couple of dives,” he said.
“It is technical diving. It is quite deep so it is very
