Third dive due in search for diver missing off Donegal coast

Canadian diver went missing off Fanad Head on Saturday

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Lough Swilly RNLI is supporting divers searching for the missing Canadian diver.

The search for the Canadian diver missing off the north west coast of Donegal is to continue today.

A dive is to take place around midday following two dives that were conducted on Sunday.

The diver , who is believed to be in his 60s, was one of a group who set out from Downings pier on Saturday morning to take part in a 65-metre dive on a World War II wreck about 17 miles off Fanad Head.

The alarm was raised at around 4pm on Saturday and a search was launched involving the Sligo-based 118 helicopter, Lough Swilly lifeboat, and up to four local boats.

A spokesman at the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre at Malin Head said a dive boat operating out of Downings was assessing the weather conditions this morning before launching a dive at around 12.30pm.

Joe Joyce of Lough Swilly RNLI said the operation is now a recovery one and searchers are confident that the diver is not on the surface.

“We have gone out to support the divers who are hoping to do a couple of dives,” he said.

“It is technical diving. It is quite deep so it is very specialised diving. At this stage, we are pretty satisfied  that after the last two days of searching he is not on the surface.”

 