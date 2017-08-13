Sadness at passing of one of Donegal's best known publicans

There's deep sadness across Donegal this evening following the passing of one of the county's best known publicans.

Nan Brennan, who ran the famous Criterion Bar, better known as Brennan's, along with her sister, Patricia, passed away today. She was 80.

Earlier this year, the famous Brennan sisters were selected to feature in the new Hop House 13 ad series on television. Brennan's Bar is one of the country's best known pubs, having first opened its doors in 1900.