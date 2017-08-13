Donegal garda car rammed by northern-registered BMW

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a ramming incident where extensive damage was caused to the Milford patrol car on Saturday night.

Gardai say that at approximately 9 o'clock on Saturday night, a 5 Series silver BMW with a northern registration collided with the Milford patrol car at Maherdrummond, Milford – better known as ‘Mc Adoos Corner’.

"Gardaí were responding to numerous reports of dangerous driving by the occupants of this car between Newtoncunningham, Letterkenny, Ramelton and Milford. The silver BMW was travelling from Ramelton towards Milford when it intentionally collided with the Milford patrol car. It failed to remain at the scene," Garda Inspector Goretti Sheridan said this evening.

"Enquiries carried out suggest the car had northern plates with possibly a partial registration number ‘LEZ...’. At least two men were on board and it is believed the driver wore what looked like a cowboy hat.

"This car engaged in serious incidents of dangerous driving and Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and/or the occupants. There may be damage caused to the driver’s side of the BMW," she added.

"Gardaí in Milford appreciate the assistance they have received to date from the public and are appealing to others who may have information to come forward."

Milford Gardaí can be contacted on the landline 0749153048 or the public can contact An Garda Siochana on the Confidential Line - 1800 666111.