Search ongoing for walker missing on Donegal mountain range

The search for a man missing in the Derryveagh mountains has been ongoing over the weekend.

The man is understood to an experienced walker who was originally from England but had a home in Dungloe.

His car was found near Lough Barra, on the outskirts of Glenveagh National Park, on the road between Churchill and Doochary.

He was last seen on Thursday when he had spoke to locals outlining his plans to go walking in the Slieve Snacht area but failed to return to his vehicle.

A major search was launched and included members of Donegal Mountain Rescue, Sligo-Leitrim Mountain Rescue and North West Mountain Rescue, as well as the Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter, that was also in the area as part of a major sea search off Fanad Head for a missing diver.

Gardaí confirmed a short time ago that the search was ongoing in the Derryveagh mountains.