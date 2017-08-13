UPDATE: Dive operation underway at site of Donegal sea search

Divers have arrived at the scene of a major search operation ongoing off the Donegal coast near Fanad Head today, Sunday, and are currently searching a shipwreck where a diver went missing yesterday.

A spokesman for Lough Swilly Lifeboat said the dive team entered the water around 2pm this afternoon and a search of the wreck will take up to four hours.

They added that sea conditions are calmer today compared to yesterday when five metre swells hampered the search mission in “challenging conditions”.

Malin Head Coast Guard was informed about the missing diver at around 4.30 pm on Saturday.

The Sligo-based 118 helicopter, Lough Swilly Lifeboat and up to four local boats are involved in the search.

More on this story later.