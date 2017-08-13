UPDATE:Search resumes today for diver missing off Donegal coast

The search has resumed today, Sunday, for a diver missing off the north west coast of Donegal.

The diver was part of a group that was exploring a ship wreck 16 miles off the coast of Fanad yesterday when he failed to return.

Malin Head Coast Guard was informed about the missing diver at around 4.30 pm on Saturday.

The Sligo-based 118 helicopter, Lough Swilly Lifeboat and local boats are involved in the search.

Malin Coast Guard confirmed this morning that the search has resumed today.

More on this story later.