Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, August 13th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

James “Jimmy” Henderson, Drumstevlin, Donegal Town



The death has occurred at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home of James “Jimmy” Henderson, late of Drumstevlin, Donegal Town. He was 97.

Reposing at the home of his son David in Drumstevlin, Donegal Town from 2pm to 10pm. Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church on Monday, August 14th, at 1pm followed by burial in St John’s Parish Church graveyard, Inver.

Donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Parish Church and St John’s Parish Church Inver, care of any family member or George Irwin Funeral Directors, Donegal Town. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

One way system to wake in operation, entering from the Railway Cottage Drumstevlin, and exiting on the Letterbarrow Road.



John Wilson, Magherabeg, Downings

The death has taken place of John Wilson, late of Magherabeg, Downings.



Funeral from there on Sunday, August 13th, going to Holy Trinity Church, Carrigart for Service at 12 noon, followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 11am



Laurence Kelly, Glasgow and Killygordon

The death has occurred of Laurence Kelly, late of Glencona Drive, Darnely,Glasgow and formerly of Mullaghaneary,Crossroads, Killygordon.

His Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, August 14, at 10 am in St.Robert’s Church, Nitshill,Glasgow, followed by cremation in Craigton Crematorium afterwards.

Catherine Bunting,Dublin and Clontallagh, Downings

The death has taken place at St Mary’s Hospice, late of Harold’s Cross, Dublin of Catherine Bunting, Clontallagh, Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday to the Church of Saint John the Baptist, Carrigart for mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Grace Doherty, Tamney, Fanad



The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Grace Doherty, late of Ballmagahey, Tamney in Fanad.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Monday, August 14th, at 10:30am going to St Columba’s Church, Massmount for 11am Requiem mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to Ramelton Community Hospital Comfort Fund c/o and family member of Eamon Scott Funeral Director. Rosary at 9pm.



Doris Russo, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Doris Russo, late of the Glen House, Clonmany.

She will be waked today Sunday at The St. Colmcille Village from 1p.m.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11a.m. in Clonmany,

