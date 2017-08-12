Donegal virtual lotto winner scoops 13,000 euro

One Donegal punter is 13,000 euro richer this evening after picking three correct numbers in a virtual lotto draw.

The big wins on lotto just keep coming, as a lucky BoyleSports customer from Co. Donegal is now €13K richer after their three numbers of 6, 13, and 17 were drawn in a virtual lotto draw.

The winning customer had 3 numbers drawn from 6 which resulted in such a massive return. The three correct numbers were 6, 13, and 17.

Leon Blanche, Head of Communications for BoyleSports commented, “Congratulations to our lucky winning customer from Co. Donegal. They will certainly have a great weekend now they are €13K richer thanks to their 3 numbers being drawn in our virtual lotto game.”