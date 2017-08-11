Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, August 11th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- John Wilson, Magherabeg, Downings

- Grainne Mhaire Jimmy O’Donnell, Loch-na-nDeorain, Annagry

- Laurence Kelly, Glasgow and Killygordon

- Catherine Bunting,Dublin and Downings

John Wilson, Magherabeg, Downings

The death has taken place of John Wilson, late of Magherabeg, Downings.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top this evening, Friday, August 11th, at 6pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, August 13th, going to Holy Trinity Church, Carrigart for Service at 12 noon, followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 11am



Grainne Mhaire Jimmy O’Donnell, Loch-na-nDeorain, Annagry

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Grainne Mhaire Jimmy O’ Donnell, Loch-na-nDeorain, Annagry.

Viewing from 4.30 to 6pm Thursday, at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Removal from there to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, arriving at 7pm to repose overnight. Rosary tomorrow, Friday, August 11th, after 7pm Mass.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, August 12, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery. House strictly private.

Enquiries to Steven O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors, Crolly.

Laurence Kelly, Glasgow and Killygordon

The death has occurred of Laurence Kelly, late of Glencona Drive, Darnely,Glasgow and formerly of Mullaghaneary,Crossroads, Killygordon.

His Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, August 14, at 10 am in St.Robert’s Church, Nitshill,Glasgow, followed by cremation in Craigton Crematorium afterwards.

Catherine Bunting,Dublin and Clontallagh, Downings

The death has taken place at St Mary’s Hospice, late of Harold’s Cross, Dublin of Catherine Bunting, Clontallagh, Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday to the Church of Saint John the Baptist, Carrigart for mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.