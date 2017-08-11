Mixed conditions for Friday in Donegal weather forecast

A drizzly, damp start to Friday but a few bright spells will break through as the day goes on.

Temperatures will range between 17 to 20 degrees and it may feel muggy at times due the wet weather but will freshen as moderate to fresh southwesterly breezes will veer westerly through the course of the day.

Tonight will see some clear intervals but there will be a few showers. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 Degrees Celsius.