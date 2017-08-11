Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, August 11th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Grainne Mhaire Jimmy O’Donnell, Loch-na-nDeorain, Annagry

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Grainne Mhaire Jimmy O’ Donnell, Loch-na-nDeorain, Annagry.

Viewing from 4.30 to 6pm Thursday, at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Removal from there to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, arriving at 7pm to repose overnight. Rosary tomorrow, Friday, August 11th, after 7pm Mass.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, August 12, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery. House strictly private.

Enquiries to Steven O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors, Crolly.



Brigid Quigg, Ballygorman, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Brigid Quigg, Ballygorman, Malin Head.

Funeral from her late residence at 10.30am on Friday, August 11th, going to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Lagg cemetery, Malin.



Sarah Sharkey, Killult, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Sarah Sharkey, Killult, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.



Funeral Mass at 1pm on Friday, August 11th, in St. Fíonan’s Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 11pm till 10am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

Michael Buchanan, Glenree, Carrigart and Waterside, Derry

The death has taken place of Michael Buchanan late of Glenree, Carrigart and the Waterside, Derry.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Wednesday evening, August 9th, at 5.30pm to Glenree.

Funeral on Friday, August 11th, to The Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Brain Tumour Ireland. Wake on Wednesday for family and close friends. Open wake all day today, Thursday.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Kay Neeson, Strabane, Tyrone and Castlefin

The death has taken place of Kay Neeson, late of 15 Olympic Drive, Strabane, Tyrone and Castlefin.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday, August 11th, at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Strabane and District Caring Services. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Laurence Kelly, Glasgow and Killygordon

The death has occurred of Laurence Kelly, late of Glencona Drive, Darnely,Glasgow and formerly of Mullaghaneary,Crossroads, Killygordon.

His Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, August 14, at 10 am in St.Robert’s Church, Nitshill,Glasgow, followed by cremation in Craigton Crematorium afterwards.



