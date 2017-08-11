BREAKING: Fire at Letterkenny apartment block

An investigation is underway following this morning's fire at an apartment block in Letterkenny.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the third floor of an apartment block on Justice Walsh Road above the McGinley Motors garage complex.

Two tenders from the local fire brigade attended the scene along with gardaí and an ambulance crew.

The apartment was unoccupied at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The fire is understood to have started sometime before 7 am.