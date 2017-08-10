Water main replacement for Ballindrait area in east Donegal

Irish Water is to replace a section of water main near Ballindrait village, Sinn Féin Councillor Gary Doherty said today.

The proposed works will see 1.6km of piping replaced on the Regional Road R264 between Ballindrait village and the Murlog Junction with the N14.

Speaking today, Thursday, Cllr. Doherty said he welcomed the confirmation he received this morning that Irish Water are to replace the section of water main.

"I have made repeated representations on behalf of residents in this area to Irish Water regarding repeated bursts and water outages which have caused huge disruption to areas such as Ballindrait, Tober and Argary," Cllr. Doherty said. "I sincerely hope that this new section of water main will go some way to preventing further such water outages in these areas."

He said the proposed works are scheduled to be completed by mid-October and will be followed by road resurfacing works that are hoped to be completed during the school Halloween holidays.

"I will continue to work with residents in the area to keep them updated on these works, and I will continue to lobby Irish Water for further mains upgrading funding which is badly needed to prevent the unacceptable water outages we have seen in the last few years," Cllr. Doherty said.