Man in court charged with intimidation of a woman at house in Donegal

A man charged with trespassing, intimidation, and threatening a woman at a house in Killygordon has been sent forward to the circuit court.

Vincent McDonagh (25) appeared at Letterkenny District Court this morning where he faced four charges connected to two different incidents.

McDonagh, with addresses at Yellow Park, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny; and 14 long Edward Street St, Kilkenny is charged with intimidation and trespassing on May 5th last, and threatening to kill or cause serious harm and threatening to damage property on March 17th.

The court heard that two books of evidence were served on McDonagh.

Inspector Barry Doyle said the Director of Public Prosecution had consented for both cases to be sent forward to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court on December 5th.

An application for legal aid was granted by Judge Deirdre Gearty. The court heard that McDonagh has been in custody since May 15th.

Solicitor Rory O’Brien requested that McDonagh be transferred from Castlerea Prison in Roscommon to the Midlands Prison to aid visiting by his mother and siblings.

Judge Greaty said she had no jurisdiction to carry out such a request, but said the accused could make a request for a transfer through the prison service.

McDonagh was remanded in custody until December 5th.

