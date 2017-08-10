Loinneog Lúnasa opens tonight in Donegal Gaeltacht

Loinneog Lúnasa, the annual community-based festival celebrating the music and culture of the Donegal Gaeltacht, opens this evening in Gaoth Dobhair.

The festival runs from August 9th to 14th in venues across Gaoth Dobhair.

This year's Loinneog Lúnasa offers concerts and traditional music sessions, island trips and guided walks, céilís, crafts, currach racing and exhibitions, workshops and barbecues.

The evening concerts include T With the Maggies (Moya Brennan, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill and Maighread Ní Dhomhnaill) at 8pm on Saturday, August 12, at the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair; a musical evening with Moya Brennan, with family and friends, at 9.30pm on Sunday, August 13th, at Teach Leo, Mín na Leice at 9.30pm on Sunday, August 13th; and a concert with Zoe Conway and John McIntyre at 8pm on Monday, August 14th, at the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair.

The festival opening takes place at the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair at 7.30pm this evening, Thursday, August 10th, followed by a talk on the history and heritage of the newly refurbished amharclann by Noel Ó Gallchóir and music by Cór Óg na Crannóige, under the direction of Brídín Ní Bhraonain.

This year's festival has a particular focus on the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, which officially opened in 1961 and was renovated and reopened earlier this year.

The full festival schedule is online at www.loinneoglunasa.com and at the Loinneog Lúnasa Facebook page.