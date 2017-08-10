Weather for Donegal, Thursday, April 10th, 2017

Dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Cloud will thicken later, with outbreaks of rain in the far northwest later this evening. High temperatures 16 to 19 degrees in mostly light to moderate winds.

Cloudy tonight, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle early tonight and spreading to all parts. There may be some mist and fog in hill and coastal areas. Low temperatures 12 or 13 degrees, mild and humid, in moderate to fresh winds.