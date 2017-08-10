The number of patients waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital is at the highest level for 11 years

2,813 people waited either on a trolley or a ward in the first seven months of the year

Full capacity protocol in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

The number of patients who had to wait for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital is at the highest level for 11 years, figures show.

Figures from the Irish  Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that 2,813 people waited either on a trolley or a ward in the first seven months of the year.

This is the highest figure recorded for the first seven months of a year since the Trolley/Ward Watch Figures started being compiled by the INMO in 2006.

The 237 patients who waited at the hospital last month made this July the second busiest recorded.

Nationally a record number of patients (57,674) were admitted for care, on trolleys in the first seven months of 2017.  

Speaking on the latest INMO Trolley/Ward Watch figures, General Secretary Liam Doran said:

“The record levels of patients on trolleys, in the first seven months, is most alarming as we prepare for the autumn/winter period.

“These figures are further confirmation that our health service continues to be too small and, regardless of the initiatives that have been taken, demand continues to outstrip the capacity of the health service to provide timely, appropriate and dignified care.

 “The situation must be the subject of immediate action, by Government, the Department of Health and the HSE, leading to additional funding, which must provide for incentivised staff recruitment, so that additional beds can be opened and properly staffed to meet ever growing demand.”