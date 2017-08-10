Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, August 10th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Sarah Sharkey, Killult, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Friday, August 11th, in St. Fíonan’s Church, Falcarragh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 11pm till 10am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Carton Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of John Diver, Gortmacall, Milford.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 10th, at 11am in St. Peter's Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

The death has taken place of Patsy Friel, Braide, Lifford.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, August 10th, at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

The death has taken place of Harold Bryce late of Bohillion, Inch Island.

Funeral from there on Thursday, August 10th, at 2.30pm for service at 3pm at Inch Island Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is strictly private please at the request of the deceased. Family flowers only.

The death has taken place of Michael Buchanan late of Glenree, Carrigart and the Waterside, Derry.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Wednesday evening, August 9th, at 5.30pm to Glenree.

Funeral on Friday, August 11th, to The Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Brain Tumour Ireland. Wake on Wednesday for family and close friends. Open wake all day today, Thursday.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place of Kay Neeson, late of 15 Olympic Drive, Strabane, Tyrone and Castlefin.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Friday, August 11th, at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Strabane and District Caring Services. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.