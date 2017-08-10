Hairspray Extra for Donegal

If box office demand is anything to go by, and it is, Donegal audiences show an insatiable appetite for musicals.

Both Donegal Youth Musical Theatre's Phantom Of The Opera (An Grianán Theatre, August 10th to August 12th) and Balor DCA’s Hairspray (August 8th to August 12th) both sold out their runs before the curtain had been raised on opening night.

It’s a testimony both to the incredible young stage talent that abounds in Donegal and to the appetite and appreciation that the North West public have for high quality local productions.

It’s Tuesday afternoon as I type this, with a couple of hours to go to curtain up for the opening night of Hairspray here at The Balor.

As mentioned above the entire five-night run is sold out. We’re looking into the possibility of extra performances next week. The demand is certainly there – we already have a waiting list in operation with about 100 names on it. It’s a matter of trying to sort out the performance rights for the extra shows and ensuring the availability of quite a large cast.

By the time you’re reading this on Thursday the situation with regard to extra shows should be clearer, so ring the Balor Box Office on 074 9131840 to enquire about availability. There’ll also be announcements on any extra performances on our website www.balorartscente.com and our Facebook page.