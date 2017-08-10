The week's highlights in the Donegal area

Musicals are the flavour of the month – well, the flavour of this week anyway. Donegal Youth Musical Theatre open a three-night run of “Phantom of the Opera” (Thursday, August 10th, to Saturday, August 12th) tonight at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny.

Down the road in Ballybofey, Balor DCA’s Hairspray opened on Tuesday and runs nightly until Saturday – although there is the strong possibility of extra shows being added next week.

Elsewhere, NiSMAT Theatre School present Beauty and The Beast at The Playhouse in Derry. There’s three shows – 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday evening and a 3.30pm Saturday afternoon matinee.

The Wolfe Tones play The Millennium Forum in Derry on Saturday night (August 12th). Also on Saturday, Burning Love – a celebration of Elvis – is at The Alley in Strabane.

The highlight of the week, indeed the month and quite possibly the year is John Prine at An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny with support from Sturgill Simpson. That’s on next Wednesday, August 16th.