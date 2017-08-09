More than 50 people with disabilities are on social housing waiting lists in Donegal

At least 52 people with disabilities are on social housing waiting lists in Donegal, according to one of the country’s largest charities.

Rehab, Ireland’s largest independent charity for people with disabilities, says the government is failing people with disabilities by not providing them with their basic human rights.

Access to appropriate social housing remains a major stumbling block for people with disabilities, the charity has said.

A lack of availability and choice makes housing a significant issue for the 600,000 people with disabilities living in our communities, it said.

The government’s delay in taking responsibility for funding of appropriate housing, demonstrates a complete lack of priority for people with disabilities, according to Rehab.

The organisation , which supports over 20,000 people, has now reiterated its call for the government to ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

Kathleen O’Meara, Rehab’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs said: “Ireland really needs to get to grips with how we support people with disabilities to live in their own homes. These figures show the Government is failing our most vulnerable members of society. The right to a home is a critical human right outlined in the UNCRPD.