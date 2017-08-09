Donegal clothing appeal underway to help Syrian refugees

A special appeal is underway to help collect clothes for Syrian refugees facing into a freezing winter in camps is underway across Donegal this week.

It is being coordinated by Letterkenny Islamic Association who are working with the Donegal Intercultural Platform and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to help transport the clothes to where they are needed.

A spokesperson from the Letterkenny Islamic Association says they are asking for local support to help with this humanitarian situation.

“We are asking for your help to send things they desperately need like clothes, blankets and other items. Please help,” they stated.

They are asking people to donate whatever you can for this worthy cause and respect the dignity of the refugees by only donating items that you would use yourself.

They are seeking clothes, blankets, cuddly toys, over the counter medication, toiletries, nappies, shoes, socks and new underwear.

The drop off points for collection, which must be made by this weekend, are at Letterkenny Islamic Community Centre 2 Meadowbank Park, Long lane open Saturdays (11am- 1pm). Siopa Pobail, Main street Falcarragh, Monday to Saturday (10am – 5pm). The Exchange, Ardaravan, Buncrana, Monday to Friday (9am – 1.30pm).

Thrift shop (Next to Donegal Women’s centre), Port road, Letterkenny, Monday to Saturday (10 am – 5 pm). Contact the Intercultural Platform on 0860841433 for more information.