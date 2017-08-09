Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, August 9th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin / Letterkenny

- Sean Harraghy, Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Askill, Ballyshannon

- Lena O'Callaghan, St. Catherine's Road, Killybegs

- John Diver, Gortmacall, Milford

- Patsy Friel, Braide, Lifford

- Joe McGeady of Magheroarty, Gortahork

- Maurice (Pheadair) Coll, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast

- Bridget (Biddy Mhicí) Doherty, Magheralosk, Gweedore

Bridget (Biddy Mhicí) Doherty, Magheralosk, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy Mhicí) Doherty, Magheralosk, Gweedore.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal today, Wednesday, 9th August, to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. Rosary at 9pm.

People attending the wake are asked to enter via the entrance at the old school in Knockastolar and leave via Meenaduff.

Maurice (Pheadair) Coll, Lower Ranafast

The death has occurred of Maurice (Pheadair) Coll, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast.

Reposing at his daughter Tina McBride’s house, Lower Ranafast. Removal today, Wednesday, 9th August, at 10.30am for 11am funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the new cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin / Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin, formerly Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, August 9th, in Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook.

Prayer service at 11.30am, Thursday, August 10th, at St. Joseph’s Church, Galway, followed by burial in Rahoon Cemetery, Galway. Family flowers only.

Sean Harraghy, Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Askill, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sean Harraghy, Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Askill, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home, Mullingar on Tuesday from 3.30pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

Lena O'Callaghan, St. Catherine's Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Lena O'Callaghan, St. Catherine's Road, Killybegs at Harbour Lights, Bruckless.

Remains reposing at her residence from 11am to 11pm Tuesday.

Funeral mass at St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs at 11am Wednesday, interment immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

John Diver, Gortmacall, Milford

The death has occurred of John Diver, Gortmacall, Milford.

Remains reposing at his home from 5pm on Tuesday, August 8th.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 10th, at 11am in St. Peter's Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Patsy Friel, Braide, Lifford

The death has occurred of Patsy Friel, Braide, Lifford.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, August 8th, from 7pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, August 10th, at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Joe McGeady of Magheroarty, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe McGeady of Magheroarty, Gortahork.

Funeral from his late residence on Wednesday, the 9th August, for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm. Private after rosary till 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

