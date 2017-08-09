Donegal Co. Board invite nominations and applications for senior manager post

The task of replacing Rory Gallagher as Donegal senior team manager has begun with the Co. Board issuing a press release inviting applications/nominations for the post.

Rory Gallagher stepped down as Donegal manager following the Qualifier defeat to Galway at the end of July. A deadline of Saturday, 26th August has been set for applications.

The Press Release by the Donegal Co. Board reads:

Nominations/Applications for Donegal Senior Football Team Manager

Nominations are now being sought from Club Secretaries or Individuals for the position of Donegal Senior Football Team Manager.

Nominations / Applications should be submitted to the County Secretary by 6.00pm on Saturday August 26th.

Nominations / Applications can be forwarded to the following

By e-mail secretary.donegal@gaa.ie



By post Aideen Gillen

Donegal GAA County Secretary

Gweedore Road

Dungloe

Co.Donegal