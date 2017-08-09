DONEGAL GAA
Donegal Co. Board invite nominations and applications for senior manager post
The task of replacing Rory Gallagher as Donegal senior team manager has begun with the Co. Board issuing a press release inviting applications/nominations for the post.
Rory Gallagher stepped down as Donegal manager following the Qualifier defeat to Galway at the end of July. A deadline of Saturday, 26th August has been set for applications.
The Press Release by the Donegal Co. Board reads:
Nominations/Applications for Donegal Senior Football Team Manager
Nominations are now being sought from Club Secretaries or Individuals for the position of Donegal Senior Football Team Manager.
Nominations / Applications should be submitted to the County Secretary by 6.00pm on Saturday August 26th.
Nominations / Applications can be forwarded to the following
By e-mail secretary.donegal@gaa.ie
By post Aideen Gillen
Donegal GAA County Secretary
Gweedore Road
Dungloe
Co.Donegal
