Device incident in Strabane being treated as attempted murder

The firing of a viable pipe bomb through the window of a house in Strabane is being treated as attempted murder by the PSNI.

The device was subsequently thrown into a nearby field by an occupant of the house.

The incident happened at Melmount Villas on Sunday evening, but was only reported at 8.50 pn on Sunday. The area was subsequently cordoned off for a time.

PSNI Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “Police attended the scene last night and the device was made safe by ATO and recovered by police for further examination. One home was evacuated during the alert, and we are thankful to the local community for their patience and co-operation whilst we dealt with this device, which we believe, at this stage, to be viable.” Chf. Insp Hutton added: “Those who left it have clearly no regard for the people living here. “This was a reckless attack on the local community, which could have caused serious harm, and I am appealing for the community’s support in identifying the perpetrators.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives at Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch, by calling 101 and quoting reference 1314 07/08/17 or, if they wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”