Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, August 8th
Tipperary Deaths
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin / Letterkenny
- Sean Harraghy, Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Askill, Ballyshannon
- Lena O'Callaghan, St. Catherine's Road, Killybegs
- John Diver, Gortmacall, Milford
- Patsy Friel, Braide, Lifford
- Joe Mc Geady of Magheroarty, Gortahork
- Maurice (Pheadair) Coll, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast
- Bridget (Biddy Mhicí) Doherty, Magheralosk, Gweedore
Bridget (Biddy Mhicí) Doherty, Magheralosk, Gweedore
The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy Mhicí) Doherty, Magheralosk, Gweedore.
Reposing at her late residence. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday, 9th August, to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for Funeral Mass at
Maurice (Pheadair) Coll, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast
The death has occurred of Maurice (Pheadair) Coll, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast, Donegal
Reposing at his daughter Tina McBride’s house, Lower Ranafast. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday, 9th August, at 10.30am for
Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin / Letterkenny
The death has taken place of Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin, formerly Letterkenny.
Funeral Mass at
Prayer service at 11.30am, Thursday, August 10th, at St. Joseph’s Church, Galway, followed by burial in Rahoon Cemetery, Galway. Family flowers only.
Sean Harraghy, Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Askill, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of Sean Harraghy, Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Askill, Ballyshannon.
Remains
Funeral Mass on Wednesday at
Lena O'Callaghan, St. Catherine's Road, Killybegs
The death has occurred of Lena O'Callaghan, St. Catherine's Road, Killybegs at Harbour Lights, Bruckless.
Remains
Funeral mass at St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs at
John Diver, Gortmacall, Milford
The death has occurred of John Diver, Gortmacall, Milford.
Remains
Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 10th, at
Patsy Friel, Braide, Lifford
The death has occurred of Patsy Friel, Braide, Lifford, Donegal Reposing at his home on Tuesday (August 8th) from
Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (August 10th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at
Interment
Joe Mc Geady of Magheroarty, Gortahork
The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Mc Geady of Magheroarty, Gortahork.
Funeral from his late residence on Wednesday the 9th Aug for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Gortahork with burial
Rosary both nights at 10.00pm. Private after rosary till 10.00am and on the morning of the funeral.
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on