Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, August 8th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin / Letterkenny



- Sean Harraghy, Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Askill, Ballyshannon



- Lena O'Callaghan, St. Catherine's Road, Killybegs



- John Diver, Gortmacall, Milford



- Patsy Friel, Braide, Lifford



- Joe Mc Geady of Magheroarty, Gortahork



- Maurice (Pheadair) Coll, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast



- Bridget (Biddy Mhicí) Doherty, Magheralosk, Gweedore



The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy Mhicí) Doherty, Magheralosk, Gweedore.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday, 9th August, to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. Rosary at 9pm . People attending the wake are asked to enter via the entrance at the old school in Knockastolar and leave via Meenaduff.

The death has occurred of Maurice (Pheadair) Coll, Lower Ranafast, Ranafast, Donegal

Reposing at his daughter Tina McBride’s house, Lower Ranafast. Removal tomorrow, Wednesday, 9th August, at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the new cemetery. House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary both nights at 9pm .

The death has taken place of Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin, formerly Letterkenny.



Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, August 9th, in Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook.



Prayer service at 11.30am, Thursday, August 10th, at St. Joseph’s Church, Galway, followed by burial in Rahoon Cemetery, Galway. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Sean Harraghy, Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Askill, Ballyshannon.



Remains reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home, Mullingar on Tuesday from 3.30pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30pm.



Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Lena O'Callaghan, St. Catherine's Road, Killybegs at Harbour Lights, Bruckless.



Remains reposing at her residence from 11am to 11pm Tuesday.



Funeral mass at St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs at 11am Wednesday, interment immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.



The death has occurred of John Diver, Gortmacall, Milford.



Remains reposing at his home from 5pm this evening, Tuesday, August 8th.



Requiem Mass on Thursday, August 10th, at 11am in St. Peter's Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am . Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.



The death has occurred of Patsy Friel, Braide, Lifford, Donegal Reposing at his home on Tuesday (August 8th) from 7p.m.



Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (August 10th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.



Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Mc Geady of Magheroarty, Gortahork.



Funeral from his late residence on Wednesday the 9th Aug for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in Christ The King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10.00pm. Private after rosary till 10.00am and on the morning of the funeral.





If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Please include a telephone number for verification.