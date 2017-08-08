Company that has taken over Donegal business has no waste facility permit

The company which Donegal businessman Jim Ferry’ says has taken over his waste collection business is itself operating illegally, the Irish Times has reported.

Mr Ferry is facing a potential prison term for failing to comply with a High Court order last April to clean up an illegal dump he has been operating at Rossbracken near Letterkenny.

Last Friday, Mr Justice Max Barrett, who described the case as “revolting”, gave Mr Ferry until August 22nd to comply with the order, saying he faced a “lengthy jail sentence” if he failed to do so.

The following day, a fire broke out inside a shed at Rossbracken, stuffed with waste that Mr Ferry had been told to remove. The shed was partly destroyed.

The Irish Times has established that Wers Waste of Tuam, Co Galway, does not have a permit for the waste facility it operates at Weir Road Business Park, Airgloony near Tuam.

Wers , an acronym for Wheely Environmental Refuse Services Limited, claims to operate “under licence from the local authority”, according to its website.

A ‘most revolting’ case of illegal waste in Co Donegal

Prior to expanding into Donegal, Wers’s main focus was a wheelie-bin service covering north Galway, south Mayo and south Roscommon.

However, permits to operate a waste facility are issued by individual local authorities and Wers does not have one.

A spokeswoman for Galway County Council confirmed that “Wers Waste do not have a valid waste facility permit in place at present”. She added “Galway County Council do not use the facility at present.”

Wers Waste’s website was updated late last week, and a letter to customers, published on the site and dated August 1st, says Wers has “acquired the Ferry’s Refuse Household & Commercial Waste Collection service in Donegal”.

Galway County Council did not answer when asked when it ceased using the Wers Waste facility in Tuam and the circumstances of its learning it was illegal.