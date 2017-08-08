Elderly Donegal woman’s home attacked with eggs

Children in one Donegal town have been warned that throwing eggs at property and vehicles could land them in trouble with gardaí after the home of an elderly woman was targeted at the weekend.

The warning was issued by Castlefinn councillor Gary Doherty after several incidents in the town in recent days.

The councillor said he received a report on Monday evening from an elderly lady in Castlefinn who had eggs thrown at her house and car at the weekend. “This has left her feeling fearful in her own home and obviously that is something we don't want to see,” he said.

It has since emerged that another car and house were targeted and around €200 of damage was caused to another car.

Cllr Doherty has asked parents to make their children aware of the hurt caused by this kind of thing.

“I'm sure that the kids were only doing it for a laugh and didn't mean to cause any harm, but we can't have people feeling afraid in their own homes.”

He said the incidents are causing damage to property and this could bring those involved to the attention of gardaí.

“It’s causing damage to property which is criminal damage and the guards may want to speak to those people if it continues,” he said.