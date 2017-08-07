Deaths in Donegal, Monday August 7th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place of Clare Cryan, Ballsbridge, Dublin, formerly Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, August 9th, in Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook.

Prayer service at 11.30am, Thursday, August 10th, at St. Joseph’s Church, Galway, followed by burial in Rahoon Cemetery, Galway. Family flowers only.

The deaths has occurred of Mary McNelis, the Post Office, Loughros Point, Ardara, at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs.

Funeral leaves her late residence on Monday afternoon at 12.30 pm to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Harbour Lights nursing home c/o any family member.

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Eddie O’Donnell, Balliness, Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass at 11 o’clock on Monday morning, 7th August in St Finian's Church Falcarragh.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sean Harraghy, Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Askill, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at Gilsenan’s Funeral Home, Mullingar on Tuesday from 3.30pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Susie Murphy, Marian Villas, Donegal Town at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Remains reposing in Donegal Hospital Chapel today, Monday from 1pm to 6:30pm before removal to St Mary’s Church, Killymard for 7pm.

Funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Killymard on Tuesday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Clar cemetery.

