The weather for Donegal today, Bank Holiday Monday

Today will be a bright day with sunny spells and occasional showers. It will be another cool day with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate westerly winds, becoming northwest later.

Showers of rain tonight and Tuesday will be cool and showery also.