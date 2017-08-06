Woman being treated for suspected head injuries after Donegal hit and run

A 42-year-old woman is being treated for suspected head injuries after a hit and run in Portsalon in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí in Milford are investigating the collision which occurred at approximately 3am .

The woman was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.

She was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital with suspected head injuries. Her condition is not known.

The vehicle involved has been located and is being technically examined by gardaí.

No arrests have been made but gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry.