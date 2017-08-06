20-page National Geographic supplement on Donegal

A 20-page glossy supplement all about Donegal is being circulated with the September edition of National Geographic Traveller magazine in the UK, which has almost 43,000 readers.

In December Donegal topped The Cool List, the UK magazine’s annual roll call of places to visit in the coming year.

Donegal’s “weather-nibbled coast spotted with sea stacks, Blue Flag beaches and offshore islands”, caught the attention of the magazine, which describes the county as “a land that feels undiscovered”.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “The 20-page supplement on Donegal in the September edition of National Geographic Traveller magazine is truly invaluable publicity – showcasing the spectacular Donegal landscape to thousands of potential British holidaymakers and positioning Donegal as a highly desirable place to visit.”