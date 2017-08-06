Donegal TD Thomas Pringle in hospital after taking ill yesterday

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle is in hospital after taking ill yesterday.

The independent TD was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital after taking ill at home in Killybegs on Saturday morning.

It is understood Deputy Pringle, who is 49, is in a stable condition.

Deputy Pringle was elected to the Dáil for Donegal South West in 2011 and re-elected to the Donegal constituency last April.